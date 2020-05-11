MFA: Number of fake announcements of flights to Kyrgyzstan increased

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic abroad to clarify information in official bodies. Press service of the ministry reports.

Cases of fake announcements and messages by private individuals about organized flights and other ways for the return of compatriots to Kyrgyzstan have become more frequent.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that reliable information on changes in the state of emergency, quarantine and other restrictive measures, on the legal status of state borders of foreign states, including information on charter flights, should be obtained only from official representatives of the competent state authorities, and also at the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Kyrgyzstan,» the Foreign Ministry says.

On May 7, several dozen Kyrgyzstanis, believing false information that the border of Kazakhstan was open, arrived in Orenburg Oblast of Russia from Moscow.