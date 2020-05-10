14:34
Kyrgyzstanis accommodated in children's camp in Orenburg Oblast

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were accommodated in a children’s camp in Buzuluk district of Orenburg Oblast of Russia until opening of the Kazakhstan’s border. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

The Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Orenburg, as well as diaspora activists left Sol-Iletsk and arrived in Buzuluk, where about 70 Kyrgyz stay, to accommodate them in a children’s camp. Joint work is being carried out with local authorities. «However, some citizens refuse to go to the camp, demanding to set up tents in the field,» the Embassy said.

On May 7, several dozen Kyrgyzstanis, believing false information that the border of Kazakhstan was open, arrived in Orenburg Oblast of Russia from Moscow.
