Public transport not to resume work in Kyrgyzstan

Work of trolley buses, buses and minibuses will not be resumed so far. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center for fight against coronavirus.

The upcoming stage is of particular importance due to the emergence of new risks of the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, strict implementation of all sanitary requirements and observance of the principle of social distancing will be taken under strict control. «We cannot allow all our efforts to be in vain. I appeal to the heads of organizations and enterprises: you have a great responsibility! You must ensure strict compliance with all sanitary requirements. In their turn, the heads of local governments should exercise strict control over the implementation of these requirements,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

As for activities of state bodies, it was noted that, given the epidemiological situation, a limited number of employees will be involved in their work.
link: https://24.kg/english/152398/
views: 247
