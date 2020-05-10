President instructs to support economic sectors affected by COVID-19

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov. Press service of the head of state reported.

During the meeting, they discussed measures to ensure stability and security of the banking and payment systems, stable macroeconomic situation in the context of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy.

The head of state noted the importance of maintaining stability of the financial and banking systems, purchasing power of the national currency, and macroeconomic stability in the country.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the need to support economic sectors, business entities and the population, who were negatively affected by the effects of the spread of coronavirus infection.

The President drew attention to the importance of activation of work on digitalization of banking services, introduction of a remote identification system that would maximize switch of customer service to digital platforms and improve their convenience in obtaining services.

Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov noted that the banking and payment systems continue to smoothly carry out payment, transfer operations and timely meet the needs of the economy and the population in banking services and cash during the state of emergency and emergency situation.

«The National Bank recommended financial and credit organizations to grant borrowers a deferral of loan payments for a period of at least three months and forbade imposing of fines and penalties for late payments on loans, charging and levying fees when reviewing the terms of loan agreements,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov noted.

According to the Chairman of the National Bank, up to date, commercial banks have restructured 90,151 loans for the total amount of 58,100 billion soms as part of providing concessions to borrowers.