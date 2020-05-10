14:34
USD 78.90
EUR 85.48
RUB 1.07
English

Border conflict: State to provide assistance to wounded soldiers

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov visited the injured in the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in hospital. Press service of the Government reported.

Akram Madumarov wished the servicemen speedy recovery, and noted that wounded soldiers will receive appropriate assistance from the state.

During the trip, the Vice Prime Minister held an operational meeting with representatives of law enforcement agencies and local authorities on stabilizing the situation in the region.

Related news
Border conflict: Deputy Prime Minister, doctors leave for Batken
He gave a number of instructions to relevant state bodies and local authorities to step up security measures, take a set of measures to relieve tension in border villages and maintain public order.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/152380/
views: 31
Print
Related
Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan hands protest note to Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Border conflict: Deputy Prime Minister, doctors leave for Batken
Border conflict: Condition of operated border guard extremely serious
Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is relatively stable
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Situation in Batken region is under special control
Border conflict: One of servicemen to be operated on
Border conflict: Tajikistan reports two wounded
Conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Three people wounded
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
Situation escalates on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Popular
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Beauty, hair salons inspected in Bishkek Beauty, hair salons inspected in Bishkek
25 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 25 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
10 May, Sunday
14:26
Border conflict: State to provide assistance to wounded soldiers Border conflict: State to provide assistance to wounded...
14:18
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses measures to combat COVID-19 with Speaker, PM
14:12
USAID project to donate over a million books to Kyrgyz schools
13:23
Kyrgyzstanis accommodated in children's camp in Orenburg Oblast
13:00
American Gary Shu fascinated by snow-capped peaks and Kyrgyz ballet
9 May, Saturday
15:47
Infected employee of pretrial detention center 1 contacts 13 people
15:40
International Monetary Fund allocates other $ 121.1 million to Kyrgyzstan