Border conflict: State to provide assistance to wounded soldiers

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov visited the injured in the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in hospital. Press service of the Government reported.

Akram Madumarov wished the servicemen speedy recovery, and noted that wounded soldiers will receive appropriate assistance from the state.

During the trip, the Vice Prime Minister held an operational meeting with representatives of law enforcement agencies and local authorities on stabilizing the situation in the region.

He gave a number of instructions to relevant state bodies and local authorities to step up security measures, take a set of measures to relieve tension in border villages and maintain public order.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.