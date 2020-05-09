Border conflict: Deputy Prime Minister, doctors leave for Batken

A military transport plane took off for Batken region of Kyrgyzstan today with the Deputy Prime Minister Akram Madumarov, a medical team of the Ministry of Health and military doctors of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic on board. Press service of the State Border Service reported.

Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev is at the scene of the incident in Chek area.

«The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Chek area of Batken region is relatively stable,» the State Border Service said.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.