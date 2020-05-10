14:34
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses measures to combat COVID-19 with Speaker, PM

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov and the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. Press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

They discussed the current situation with the fight against coronavirus infection, measures to revive business activity in the country, and priorities for the post-pandemic period.

The importance of further compliance by the population with sanitary and epidemiological rules and preservation of the emergency situation regime throughout the country was noted.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the work of the state bodies involved in overcoming the negative economic effects and preventing further spread of the disease should be continued in an enhanced mode.
