Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan hands protest note to Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

In connection with the incident on May 8 at the Tajik-Kyrgyz section of the border, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan, Zhanysh Rustenbekov, was called in to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Tajikistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

The Ambassador was handed a protest note by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan because of the provocative actions of citizens and military personnel of the Kyrgyz Republic that have led to the armed incident. According to the diplomatic service, the cause of the incident was a targeted shot fired by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the subsequent actions of border guards of the Kyrgyz Republic, which forced the border units of Tajikistan to take retaliatory measures.

«It was noted that as a result of unlawful actions by citizens and military personnel of the neighboring country, two citizens of Tajikistan, who are currently in hospital, have been seriously injured. During the conversation, the entire responsibility for exacerbating the situation in the border regions was assigned to the Kyrgyz side. The request was conveyed to stop the provocative actions with the use of firearms, as well as to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice,» the message says.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.