Border conflict: One of servicemen to be operated on

Four people were injured as a result of the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Three servicemen were wounded; another local resident was hit by a stone.

«Three servicemen were hospitalized. One of them will be operated on. He got three bullets in the stomach. A local resident was hit by a stone in the head,» the sources said.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.
