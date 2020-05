Video of shooting on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was posted on the Internet. A reader sent it to 24.kg news agency.

The conflict broke out due to use of 50 acres of land in Chek area of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. After the situation was resolved, the border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards and citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The video contains foul language.