U.S. dollar drops by 30 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan

Depreciation of the U.S. dollar repeatedly began in Kyrgyzstan. It dropped below 79 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 78.1-78.3 soms, and sold for 78.8-78.9 soms. During the day it lost 30 tyiyns at once in price.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 78.9 soms (0.05 percent growth for a day).

Selling price of the Russian ruble also dropped a little at some banks. As of today, the currency is bought for 1.03-1,055 soms, and sold for 1.08-1.1 soms.

The dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms at the end of March. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention to smooth out the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The exchange rate stabilized for a while, but then the fluctuations continued.