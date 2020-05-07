Over 50,000 families get humanitarian assistance from state in Osh city

More than 50,000 families received humanitarian aid in Osh city. City Hall of the southern capital reported.

The Mayor of Osh, Taalaibek Sarybashov, got acquainted with the activities on distribution of food aid among the needy and poor families in the city.

«Work on distribution of humanitarian aid among the needy groups of the population continues. This is one of the priorities of the City Hall’s activity at the moment. Assistance to those in need is distributed according to decisions of a special commission, who consists of representatives of public and non-governmental organizations, social protection specialists, representatives of aqsaqal courts, and employees of internal affairs bodies,» the mayor said.

Assistance in form of food products in Osh is delivered home to all those in need of state aid.