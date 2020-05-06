17:44
Number of COVID-19 positive on rise in Tajikistan, border control tightened

Control at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has been tightened due to increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in Tajikistan. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov told at a parliament meeting.

«I have traveled around the border areas, we increased the number of border guards, there are more military at the border today than before. We are tightening control; Tajikistan is also tightening it,» he said.

According to the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region, all arrivals from Tajikistan are placed under observation.

«At least 27 students returned from Tajikistan. All of them are under observation,» the regional administration said.

Tajikistan officially confirmed first cases of coronavirus infection on April 30.
