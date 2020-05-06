Beauty, hair salons inspected in Bishkek

Beauty and hair salons of Bishkek were checked for compliance with sanitary rules. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

At least 32 salons have been visited and checked for presence of antiseptics, observance of cleanliness and precautionary rules when serving clients. «Unfortunately, violations were found at three salons. Not all entrepreneurs comply with preventive measures. Explanatory talks were held with their owners on elimination of the shortcomings,» the City Hall said.