Head of State Tax Service inspects Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers plant

Chairman of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov visited Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers CJSC plant for the production of soft drinks in the capital.

During his working visit, company representatives gave a detailed presentation on the activities of the enterprise, its development and plans for the future. They also clearly demonstrated the process of production, bottling and labeling of drinks.

«The purpose of our visit is not only to get acquainted with the production process, but also to show society that every enterprise producing drinks must be aware of its responsibility for the health and safety of consumers. Such companies are required to meet high international standards, as Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers CJSC does,» the head of the State Tax Service emphasized.

He also noted the importance of the company’s contribution to the country’s economy: «Your company is one of the largest producers of soft drinks in Kyrgyzstan. We are proud that such successful and responsible enterprises work for us.»

In addition, Almambet Shykmamatov familiarized himself with the implementation of the requirements for mandatory labeling of non-alcoholic beverages with excise stamps. «In order to protect the health of consumers, the design and quality of excise stamps will be improved, and the necessary changes to the legislation are being developed,» he noted.

For protection against low-quality and counterfeit products, the State Tax Service strongly recommends checking the presence of the original cap and genuine excise stamp when purchasing drinks.

The State Tax Service continues to support conscientious large taxpayers and makes efforts to create equal conditions and ensure fair competition in the business environment.
