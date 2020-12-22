15:49
Number of business inspections triples despite moratorium in Kyrgyzstan

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, inspections by law enforcement agencies have tripled compared to 2019. Deputy Business Ombudsman, Nurlan Musuraliev, announced today at a press conference.

According to him, law enforcement agencies have been exerting a certain influence on the development of entrepreneurship. A recent decree imposed a moratorium on inspections, but they continue.

«Such checks are often carried out without any justification. Checks are also carried out by the State Tax Service. There are contradictions between the Tax and Criminal Procedure Codes. We have developed our recommendations, which we submitted to the Reform Council. We would like to propose to the government, prior to the harmonization of the codes, by it decree to introduce temporary rules for checking business by law enforcement agencies,» Nurlan Musuraliev suggested.
