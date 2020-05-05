President Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Constitution Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated citizens on the Constitution Day.

The head of state noted that the Constitution has played a special role in the life of the country for more than a quarter of a century, determining the development path of the sovereign state.

«The Constitution has become the legal basis for strengthening the position of Kyrgyzstan as a democratic state in the world community, as well as for political and economic reforms. As the country’s Basic Law, it has not only legal, but also spiritual and cultural significance and serves as a fundamental document for determining the future development of our country, reflects the worldview of the people,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

He noted that the main task is to further develop the country, adhering to the values ​​enshrined in the Constitution and its provisions.