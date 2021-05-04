President of Kyrgyzstan to sign new Сonstitution on May 5

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will sign the new Constitution, adopted in a referendum on April 11, and will address the people of the country tomorrow, on May 5. Press service of the head of state reported.

Representatives of all branches of state power — deputies of the Parliament, representatives of the judiciary, government, public figures will attend the event. Taking into account the continuing tense epidemiological situation, the invited persons have been tested for coronavirus infection. The event was organized in compliance with all the necessary sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

«The event will be broadcast live by the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation, republican and regional TV channels of the country,» the statement says.

At least 79.3 percent of citizens voted for the updated version of the Basic Law, 13.7 percent — against.

The turnout reached 36.6 percent. The plebiscite took place on April 11 on the day of local elections.