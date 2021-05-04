16:03
USD 84.80
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.13
English

President of Kyrgyzstan to sign new Сonstitution on May 5

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will sign the new Constitution, adopted in a referendum on April 11, and will address the people of the country tomorrow, on May 5. Press service of the head of state reported.

Representatives of all branches of state power — deputies of the Parliament, representatives of the judiciary, government, public figures will attend the event. Taking into account the continuing tense epidemiological situation, the invited persons have been tested for coronavirus infection. The event was organized in compliance with all the necessary sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

«The event will be broadcast live by the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation, republican and regional TV channels of the country,» the statement says.

At least 79.3 percent of citizens voted for the updated version of the Basic Law, 13.7 percent — against.

The turnout reached 36.6 percent. The plebiscite took place on April 11 on the day of local elections.
link: https://24.kg/english/192859/
views: 130
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov tells when country to start living according to new Constitution
Unlimited power of president: Expert comments on new Constitution
Representative of Kyrgyzstan to OSCE asks to respect choice of sovereign state
New Constitution: U.S. urges Kyrgyzstan to heed OSCE/ODIHR recommendations
OSCE/ODIHR: New Constitution threatens balance of branches of government
Sadyr Japarov signs law scheduling referendum
Parliamentary deputies support holding of referendum on April 11
Lawyers demand from Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to return to legal framework
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Participants of rally against new Constitution threaten to sue Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
4 May, Tuesday
15:21
Fuel prices to continue rising in May Fuel prices to continue rising in May
15:08
Situation at border: 120 residential buildings destroyed and burnt down
14:41
President of Kyrgyzstan to sign new Сonstitution on May 5
14:17
Smuggling of fuels and lubricants to Tajikistan continues in Batken region
13:58
All schools in Kara-Balta switch to online education