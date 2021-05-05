10:19
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Constitution Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the Constitution Day.

He reminded that the first Constitution of independent Kyrgyzstan, which laid the foundations for formation of a democratic and legal state, was adopted exactly 28 years ago, on May 5, 1993. Since then, this day has a special symbolic meaning in the history of the country.

Over the years of independence, our Basic Law has been repeatedly amended and supplemented, and new versions have been adopted.

Sadyr Japarov

The head of state noted that, in accordance with the official results of the referendum, the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic would be signed today.

«The new Constitution was written taking into account the challenges that are relevant for our country, it reflects the values ​​that we cherish as the people, and the ideals that we strive for as a society.

«I am confident that the Basic Law will successfully serve the interests of our people and contribute to the further effective development of Kyrgyzstan,» Sadyr Japarov said.

At least 79.3 percent of citizens voted for the updated version of the Basic Law, 13.7 percent — against.

The turnout reached 36.6 percent. The plebiscite took place on April 11 on the day of local elections.
