14:04
USD 84.80
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.13
English

Sadyr Japarov tells when country to start living according to new Constitution

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan will approve the results of referendum on adoption of the draft of new Constitution this week. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on an important political event in an interview with Pyramida TV.

According to him, 17 packages of bills have already been prepared.

«We need to change the legislative base in accordance with the new Constitution. We will propose them to Parliament. I hope the Parliament will adopt everything before the summer recess. Then we will start living according to the new Constitution from July 1,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of state also said that the Investor Protection Code has been developed. According to him, due to the current laws, the government cannot attract investments into the country, because they prevent this.
link: https://24.kg/english/191704/
views: 54
Print
Related
Unlimited power of president: Expert comments on new Constitution
Representative of Kyrgyzstan to OSCE asks to respect choice of sovereign state
New Constitution: U.S. urges Kyrgyzstan to heed OSCE/ODIHR recommendations
OSCE/ODIHR: New Constitution threatens balance of branches of government
Sadyr Japarov signs law scheduling referendum
Parliamentary deputies support holding of referendum on April 11
Lawyers demand from Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to return to legal framework
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Participants of rally against new Constitution threaten to sue Sadyr Japarov
Rally against new Constitution begins in Bishkek
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
27 April, Tuesday
13:50
Sadyr Japarov tells when country to start living according to new Constitution Sadyr Japarov tells when country to start living accor...
13:34
President Japarov stands up for Minister of Health
13:18
COVID-19: Turkey announces full lockdown
13:08
Sadyr Japarov comments on kidnapping in Leilek, border issues
13:00
President of Kyrgyzstan supports opening of casinos all over country