Sadyr Japarov tells when country to start living according to new Constitution

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan will approve the results of referendum on adoption of the draft of new Constitution this week. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on an important political event in an interview with Pyramida TV.

According to him, 17 packages of bills have already been prepared.

«We need to change the legislative base in accordance with the new Constitution. We will propose them to Parliament. I hope the Parliament will adopt everything before the summer recess. Then we will start living according to the new Constitution from July 1,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of state also said that the Investor Protection Code has been developed. According to him, due to the current laws, the government cannot attract investments into the country, because they prevent this.