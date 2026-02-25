Osh Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev announces Green City course

Mayor of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan, Zhanarbek Akayev, unveiled large-scale plans for greening and urban improvement. During an inspection tour of city areas, he emphasized that the main priority for 2026 will be the creation of a «green, clean, and comfortable» Osh, the Osh City Hall reported.

According to the mayor, every unnecessary cutting of a branch or tree causes him personal concern, as green spaces provide shade, clean air, and health for future generations.

Akayev noted that municipal services have already been instructed to strengthen control over the sanitary condition of streets and courtyards, completely remove waste, and finalize ongoing improvement projects.

This year, it is planned to plant around 20,000 trees and nearly 2 million decorative flowers in the city. In addition, the City Hall is negotiating with benefactors to receive another 10,000 saplings.

«If we do not engage in mass greening, problems of dust and air pollution will only increase,» the head of the southern capital said.

Special attention will be paid to creating green zones in the courtyards of apartment buildings and increasing the number of small public parks. According to Akayev, every resident should be able to step outside and find themselves in a well-maintained space with trees and flower beds. This direction will also be strengthened under the nationwide Zhashyl Muras campaign initiated by President Sadyr Japarov.

The mayor stressed that greening should become a sustainable city policy rather than a one-time campaign.

He called on universities, schools, enterprises, and private businesses to improve adjacent areas and contribute to citywide efforts.

«Planting a tree is only the beginning. The most important thing is to care for every sapling as if it were a child. Without care and attention, nothing will grow,» Zhanarbek Akayev said.

He thanked municipal services and active residents who take part daily in cleaning and greening initiatives, expressing confidence that joint efforts will make Osh truly green.

The municipality promised to present new projects in the near future which, according to the mayor, «will benefit thousands of residents» and continue the course toward urban improvement and environmental renewal of the southern capital.