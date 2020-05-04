09:19
250,000 citizens receive humanitarian aid in Bishkek

At least 250,000 citizens received humanitarian aid in Bishkek. Vice Mayor Balbak Tulobaev told at a briefing.

According to him, lists of people in need are drawn up by house committees, quarter committees, and aqsaqal courts.

«All submitted lists are checked, agreed, and then approved by a special commission. We try to cover everyone in need. Businessmen also provide food assistance. At least 300 tons of flour for the poor were allocated from the State Material Reserves Fund,» Balbak Tulobaev said.
