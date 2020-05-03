Heavy precipitation, hail and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on May 4-7. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Occasional rains, thunderstorms in most of the territory and snow in high mountain areas are forecast.

Heavy precipitation is expected on May 4 at night in some areas of Issyk-Kul region, on May 5-7 — in some areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions. Hail is possible in some foothill and mountainous areas.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 15-20 meters per second in some areas.

A drop in air temperature is expected.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communication, energy and utilities enterprises.

In connection with the expected local rain showers, water level in rivers of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions will expectedly rise; mudflows are possible in mountainous and foothill areas.