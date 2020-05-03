22:39
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Heavy precipitation, hail and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on May 4-7. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Occasional rains, thunderstorms in most of the territory and snow in high mountain areas are forecast.

Heavy precipitation is expected on May 4 at night in some areas of Issyk-Kul region, on May 5-7 — in some areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions. Hail is possible in some foothill and mountainous areas.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 15-20 meters per second in some areas.

A drop in air temperature is expected.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communication, energy and utilities enterprises.

In connection with the expected local rain showers, water level in rivers of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions will expectedly rise; mudflows are possible in mountainous and foothill areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/151804/
views: 118
Print
Related
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts are expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Heavy precipitation expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Snowfall expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Cold snap forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
Exim Bank of China to reschedule debt of Kyrgyzstan Exim Bank of China to reschedule debt of Kyrgyzstan
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
3 May, Sunday
22:03
EDB forecasts 1 percent drop of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2020 EDB forecasts 1 percent drop of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 202...
21:55
Issyk-Kul residents banned from leaving region without particular reason
21:45
180 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from UAE
21:23
Spring field work ends in Kyrgyzstan
21:15
Heavy precipitation, hail and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan