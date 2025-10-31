Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather alert for November 4–5, forecasting a sharp deterioration in weather conditions across the country.

According to the ministry, precipitation is expected throughout the republic, with rain turning to snow in many areas. Heavy snowfall, icy roads, and snowdrifts are forecast in mountain regions. Fog is also expected at night and in the morning.

Wind will blow from the west at 4–9 meters per second, with gusts reaching 15–20 meters per second in some areas.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected:

Chui Valley: −1°C to −6°C at night, 0°C to +5°C during the day;

Talas Valley: −2°C to −7°C at night, up to +5°C during the day;

Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions: 0°C to +5°C at night, +1°C to +6°C during the day;

Foothill zones: −7°C to −2°C at night, −2°C to +3°C during the day;

Issyk-Kul basin: −4°C to +1°C at night, +1°C to +6°C during the day;

Naryn region: −4°C to −9°C at night, −1°C to +4°C during the day;

In mountain areas — down to −10°C, and in highlands — as low as −20°C at night.

The ministry warns that unstable weather may complicate the operation of transport, energy, and utility services, and pose challenges for livestock grazing.

In addition, on the night and morning of November 6, temperatures in the southern regions — Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken — may drop to −3°C, which could damage vegetable crops, unharvested potatoes, and sugar beets.