10:51
USD 86.80
EUR 91.27
RUB 0.81
English

Abrupt weather changes expected in Kyrgyzstan

Abrupt weather changes are expected in Kyrgyzstan on November 30, December 1, and December 2. Kyrgyzhydromet issued a weather alert.

According to the meteorological forecast, rain, snow at times, snow in foothill and mountainous areas are expected.

On the night of December 2, heavy precipitation is anticipated in some areas of Chui, Talas, and Jalal-Abad regions. Certain areas may experience fog, wet snow sticking to power lines and trees.

Packed snow, ice, and snow drifts are expected in foothill and mountainous areas. In some regions, the west wind is forecast to strengthen to 15–20 meters per second, and in the western parts of Issyk-Kul Lake’s basin, wind speed could reach 17–22 meters per second.

A drop in air temperature is expected in all regions of the country.

The unstable weather conditions will complicate the operation of transportation, communication, energy, and utility services, as well as grazing and keeping livestock on pastures.
link: https://24.kg/english/312468/
views: 45
Print
Related
Frost expected in Bishkek at night: Weather forecast for November 21-24
Frosts expected in the south of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Cold snap forecast in Kyrgyzstan on October 11
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Heavy rains expected in Kyrgyzstan on August 28-29
Weather alert: Thunderstorm and wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Weather alert: Mudflows and rockfalls possible in Kyrgyzstan due to local rains
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
28 November, Thursday
10:38
Abrupt weather changes expected in Kyrgyzstan Abrupt weather changes expected in Kyrgyzstan
10:09
Mass poisoning: Boy finds candies in trash can and treats his classmates
10:01
President of Kyrgyzstan is on working visit in Astana
09:53
Finance Ministry finances energy sector of Kyrgyzstan for 94 billion soms
09:41
Exhibition of People's Poet, artist Ramis Ryskulov held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
16:51
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev wants to appoint chief physicians of hospitals himself
16:28
Health Ministry purchases equipment for liver transplant operations
15:57
Emergencies Ministry to limit livestock grazing and impose fines
15:47
Cabinet proposes to name highest peak in Talas region Bakai-Ata