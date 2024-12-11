Frosts down to -35 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzhydromet has once again sent out a weather alert. According to weather forecasters, frosts down to −35 degrees Celsius are expected in the republic.

On December 11, a drop in air temperature is expected:

In Chui, Talas valleys at night to −10 ... −15 degrees, during the day to −4 ... −9 degrees,

In the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night to −6 ... −11 degrees, during the day to −1 ... −6 degrees,

In the Issyk-Kul basin at night to −12 ... −17 degrees, during the day to −2 ... −7 degrees,

In the agricultural zone of Naryn region at night to −18 ... −23 degrees, during the day to −6 ... −11 degrees,

In the foothill regions of the republic at night to −13 ... −18 degrees, during the day to −5 ... −10 degrees,

In the mountainous areas at night to −22 ... −27 degrees, during the day to −13 ... −18 degrees,

In the Suusamyr valley and in highland areas at night to −30...-35 degrees, during the day to −14...-19 degrees.

Such unstable weather will complicate the work of motor transport, communications companies, energy and public utilities, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures.