Kyrgyzhydromet issues weather alert: Sharp temperature drop expected

A sharp drop in air temperature is expected in Kyrgyzstan on January 16–17. The Hydrometeorological Service issued a weather alert.

According to forecasters, snowfall is expected across the country over the next two days, with heavy precipitation in some areas. Western wind is also expected to strengthen, with gusts reaching 15–20 meters per second.

Air temperatures will drop significantly:

  • Chui and Talas regions: at night down to −9...−14°C, during the day −1...−6°C;
  • Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions: at night −2...−7°C, during the day −2...+3°C;
  • Issyk-Kul region: at night −7...−12°C, during the day −4...+1°C;
  • Naryn region: at night −23...−28°C, during the day −9...−14°C;
  • Mountainous areas: at night −26...−31°C, during the day −9...−14°C.

Packed snow and icy conditions are expected on roads, with snowdrifts possible in mountainous areas. Drivers and residents are urged to take weather conditions into account and observe safety precautions.
link: https://24.kg/english/357847/
views: 102
