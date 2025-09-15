11:42
Weather alert: Sharp drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations issued a weather alert.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, from September 16 to September 18 the country will see a sharp change in weather conditions, including occasional rain, thunderstorms, snow in high-altitude areas, and heavy precipitation in some places.

A significant drop in air temperature is also forecast:

  • Chui Valley — September 16 and September 17–18: +6...+11°C; daytime: +17...+22°C.
  • Talas Valley — at night: +2...+7°C; daytime: +15...+20°C.
  • Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken valley areas — at night: +9...+14°C; daytime: +20...+25°C.
  • Issyk-Kul basin — at night: +4...+9°C; daytime: +15...+20°C.
  • Naryn agricultural zone — at night: +2...+7°C; daytime: +16...+21°C.
  • Mountainous areas — at night: 0...+5°C; daytime: +9...+14°C.
  • High-mountain areas — at night: −2...−7°C; daytime: +1...+6°C.

Western wind is expected at 4–9 m/s, with gusts reaching 15–20 m/s in some places.

Such unstable weather may complicate transportation, disrupt communication, energy, and public utility services, and hinder livestock grazing and keeping on pastures.
