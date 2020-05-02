13:08
Almazbek Atambayev needs hospitalization due to critically low blood pressure

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has critically low blood pressure. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, although his client is under the constant supervision of doctors at the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, it is not enough. He needs qualified medical care and a full examination. «Therefore, I am applying for sending Almazbek Atambayev to a clinic. Person with such blood pressure should not be kept in the cell of the pre-trial detention center,» Sergei Slesarev said.

Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in several criminal cases; court proceedings are ongoing on two of them — illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8.

Despite the fact that all courts suspended their work due to the state of emergency, trials of the case on Batukaev’s release and the events in Koi-Tash are regularly scheduled and held.
