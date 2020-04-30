19:07
First cases of coronavirus officially confirmed in Tajikistan

At least 15 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Tajikistan. ASIA-Plus media outlet reports.

According to it, 10 cases were detected in Sughd region, 5 — in Dushanbe.

Coronavirus cases were officially announced at an emergency meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center for Prevention of Coronavirus Pandemic in the country, chaired by the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda.

Until recently, Tajikistan was one of the few countries where coronavirus was not detected.

«At the same time, an outbreak of pneumonia occurred in Tajikistan in February, as a result of which several people have died,» Sputnik-Tajikistan news agency reports.
