19:06
USD 78.94
EUR 85.79
RUB 1.07
English

Online school enrollment extended until September 1 in Kyrgyzstan

Online enrollment of children in schools was extended until September 1 in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a briefing.

“I hope that when the situation improves, school principals will have an opportunity to accept documents,” she said.

Recall, the online school enrollment system started working in five more cities of Kyrgyzstan this year: in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Kyzyl-Kiya, Kara-Balta and Tokmak.

The project was tested in Bishkek in 2019-2020 academic year. At least 19,126 children have been enrolled in the first grade online. It was planned to end acceptance of applications on August 15.    
link: https://24.kg/english/151560/
views: 138
Print
Related
Enrollment campaign to begin on July 20 in Kyrgyzstan
Online student enrollment system to be launched in 5 more cities
Online student enrollment system to start working on February 15
Online student enrollment system to be launched in 4 cities of Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministry sets date of admission to higher education institutions
Kyrgyz servicemen get privileges in enrollment in higher education institutions
Enrollment to higher education institutions for grant study ends in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
30 April, Thursday
17:58
First cases of coronavirus officially confirmed in Tajikistan First cases of coronavirus officially confirmed in Taji...
17:44
Bishkek's budget could lose over 1 billion soms by the end of 2020
17:38
One in four coronavirus patients in Bishkek - resident of housing estate
17:32
Online school enrollment extended until September 1 in Kyrgyzstan
17:21
Kazakhstan ready to let citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Sol-Iletsk through