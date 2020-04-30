Online school enrollment extended until September 1 in Kyrgyzstan

Online enrollment of children in schools was extended until September 1 in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a briefing.

“I hope that when the situation improves, school principals will have an opportunity to accept documents,” she said.

Recall, the online school enrollment system started working in five more cities of Kyrgyzstan this year: in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Kyzyl-Kiya, Kara-Balta and Tokmak.

The project was tested in Bishkek in 2019-2020 academic year. At least 19,126 children have been enrolled in the first grade online. It was planned to end acceptance of applications on August 15.