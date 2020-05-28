19:25
Online school enrollment system resumes work in Kyrgyzstan

Online student enrollment system resumed work in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The ministry reminded that its work was suspended after closure of educational institutions for quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

«The portal is currently working as before. Parents of children, who will go to the first grade, have to register their child through Personal Account on mektep.edu.gov.kg portal, attaching all the necessary documents,» the ministry said.

Recall, the online school enrollment system started working in five more cities of Kyrgyzstan this year: in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Kyzyl-Kiya, Kara-Balta and Tokmak. The project was tested in Bishkek in 2019-2020 academic year.
