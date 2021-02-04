17:31
Online student enrollment system to be launched in 5 more cities

Citizens can apply for enrollment of a child in the first grade of schools in ten cities of the country through the electronic system until August 15. Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, announced today at a press conference.

According to her, enrollment in schools in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Kara-Balta and Kyzyl-Kiya cities will start on February 15. In addition, this year the project was launched in five more cities, which submitted applications for introduction of electronic enrollment — in Karakol, Naryn, Talas, Batken and Kara-Suu. It will be possible to enroll a child in first grade there from April 15, 2021.

«I would like to remind you once again that enrollment is free. Parents do not have to pay anything to join the electronic queue. In addition, no school is allowed to test children for school admission. They can test or conduct an interview just to find out the level of knowledge,» Nadira Dzhusupbekova stressed.
