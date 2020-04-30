Enrollment campaign to begin on July 20 in Kyrgyzstan

The first round of selection and enrollment of applicants at higher education institutions of the republic will begin on July 20. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a briefing.

She noted that the Nationwide Testing is scheduled for June 20-21.

“Its results will be ready on July 13. All graduates will get them by July 19, and it will be possible to begin the first round of enrollment to higher education institutions,” she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that the second round will begin on July 27, and the third - on August 3.