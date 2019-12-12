Online student enrollment system to start working on February 15

Online student enrollment system will start working on February 15, 2020 in Bishkek. Lead Specialist of the Department of Preschool, School and Out-of-School Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Kuseinova told today at a press conference.

She noted that 19,126 children have been enrolled in the first grade through the electronic system for 2019/2020. Other 2,182 children were enrolled by the decision of the district commissions, including 15 children who did not have documents.

Ainura Kuseinova added that the main task of the electronic system was to allow parents to freely enroll their children in first grade and eradicate corruption risks.

«It was a pilot project, and it proved its value based on the feedback of the parents. The main part of them were able to enroll their children in schools without obstacles,» she said.

In the next academic year, it is planned to launch the system in five more cities: Osh, Jalal-Abad, Tokmak, Kyzyl-Kiya and Kara-Balta. «Preparatory work is underway, addresses are being specified, documents are being prepared,» the specialist stressed.

In addition, a working group has been created at the Ministry of Education based on the results of piloting of the electronic enrollment at schools in the capital, which will improve regulation on the system.