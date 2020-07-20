12:57
USD 77.55
EUR 88.54
RUB 1.08
English

Online acceptance of applications to universities starts in Kyrgyzstan

Online acceptance of documents to higher education institutions has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Science and Education of the country reported.

Applicants can register on the website 2020.edu.gov.kg and apply for any specialty at any higher education institution.

«Online enrollment, first of all, ensures safety of future students amid the pandemic and prevents mass congestion at universities. In addition, this format creates equal conditions for all applicants, ensures transparency, fully automates the calculation of the Nationwide Testing coupons and certificates, formation of a rating for admission to universities, mailing lists, and etc.,» the ministry said.

Admission to higher education institutions is carried out in three rounds:

  • The first — from July 20 to July 22;
  • The second — from July 27 to July 29;
  • The third — from August 3 to August 5.

Within three days after the end of each round, the applicant must confirm his or her desire to study at this university.

The ministry added that online enrollment in secondary vocational education institutions has also begun on the website www.spuz.edu.gov.kg .
link: https://24.kg/english/160042/
views: 34
Print
Related
Online school enrollment system resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
Online school enrollment extended until September 1 in Kyrgyzstan
Enrollment campaign to begin on July 20 in Kyrgyzstan
Online student enrollment system to be launched in 5 more cities
Online student enrollment system to start working on February 15
Online student enrollment system to be launched in 4 cities of Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministry sets date of admission to higher education institutions
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce independent testing of university graduates
Kyrgyz servicemen get privileges in enrollment in higher education institutions
Uzbekistan exempts foreign universities from all taxes until 2023
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
20 July, Monday
12:45
Online acceptance of applications to universities starts in Kyrgyzstan Online acceptance of applications to universities start...
12:26
Flow of people seeking help declines at day patient centers in Bishkek
12:10
Former deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nasyr Musaev dies
11:52
One in five deaths from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan occurs due to late treatment
11:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 14.4 million people globally