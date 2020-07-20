Online acceptance of applications to universities starts in Kyrgyzstan

Online acceptance of documents to higher education institutions has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Science and Education of the country reported.

Applicants can register on the website 2020.edu.gov.kg and apply for any specialty at any higher education institution.

«Online enrollment, first of all, ensures safety of future students amid the pandemic and prevents mass congestion at universities. In addition, this format creates equal conditions for all applicants, ensures transparency, fully automates the calculation of the Nationwide Testing coupons and certificates, formation of a rating for admission to universities, mailing lists, and etc.,» the ministry said.

Admission to higher education institutions is carried out in three rounds:

The first — from July 20 to July 22;

The second — from July 27 to July 29;

The third — from August 3 to August 5.

Within three days after the end of each round, the applicant must confirm his or her desire to study at this university.

The ministry added that online enrollment in secondary vocational education institutions has also begun on the website www.spuz.edu.gov.kg .