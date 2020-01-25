Online student enrollment system to be launched in 5 more cities

Online student enrollment system will start working on February 15. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Five more cities were included in the project in the academic year 2020/2021: Osh, Jalal-Abad, Kyzyl-Kiya, Kara-Balta and Tokmak.

Parents of children, who will go to first grade, must register their child through Personal Account on mektep.edu.gov.kg portal, attaching all the necessary documents.

Lists of children are being checked in the cities, included in the project. The ministry noted that the online registration can reduce corruption risks when entering the 1st grade, and simplifies the process of enrollment of children into schools.

The project started in Bishkek in the 2019/2020 academic year. At least 19,126 children have been enrolled into schools through the online system.