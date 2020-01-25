12:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Online student enrollment system to be launched in 5 more cities

Online student enrollment system will start working on February 15. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Five more cities were included in the project in the academic year 2020/2021: Osh, Jalal-Abad, Kyzyl-Kiya, Kara-Balta and Tokmak.

Parents of children, who will go to first grade, must register their child through Personal Account on mektep.edu.gov.kg portal, attaching all the necessary documents.

Lists of children are being checked in the cities, included in the project. The ministry noted that the online registration can reduce corruption risks when entering the 1st grade, and simplifies the process of enrollment of children into schools.

The project started in Bishkek in the 2019/2020 academic year. At least 19,126 children have been enrolled into schools through the online system.
link: https://24.kg/english/141596/
views: 86
Print
Related
Online student enrollment system to start working on February 15
Online student enrollment system to be launched in 4 cities of Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministry sets date of admission to higher education institutions
Kyrgyz servicemen get privileges in enrollment in higher education institutions
Enrollment to higher education institutions for grant study ends in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange
Three people killed, seven injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Osh road Three people killed, seven injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Osh road
Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020 Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020
25 January, Saturday
11:27
British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan helps to feed the homeless British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan helps to feed the home...
10:58
Kyrgyzstan gets 43.6 million soms from subsoil auctions
10:46
Online student enrollment system to be launched in 5 more cities
10:28
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses border issues with Emomali Rahmon
24 January, Friday
16:48
Kyrgyzstan defeats Afghanistan at International Futsal Tournament
16:33
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
16:23
Officials to be punished for failure to comply with Security Council decisions
16:06
Women try to sell baby for $ 5,000 in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
15:49
Jeenbekov: Corruption issues will always be under my control