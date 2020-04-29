21:42
Resumption of domestic flights not planned in Kyrgyzstan

It is not planned to resume domestic flights in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a press conference today.

According to him, interregional communication is not resumed.

«As for international flights, it depends not only on us, but on other countries, too. We will not be able to open international flights until the neighbors resume them. Domestic flights are also out of question since interregional communication is not resumed,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

He added that travel from region to region by taxi is also prohibited.

«Quarantine is in force in Jalal-Abad, Osh and Bishkek until May 10. We do not recommend moving between cities without good reasons,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
