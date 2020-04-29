16:46
Government of Kyrgyzstan to create anti-crisis fund to support business

As part of the second package of measures to support business and the population of Kyrgyzstan, it is planned to form an anti-crisis fund. The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, the fund will work as a special account. Resources from both external and internal sources will be transferred there. In particular, it is planned to use the available funds of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

«There will be preferential financing for small and medium-sized businesses at the expense of the fund,» Erkin Asrandiev said.
