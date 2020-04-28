19:47
USD 79.60
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.07
English

Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on April 28-30. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Precipitations are expected in some areas of the republic in the afternoon on April 28. Rains, thunderstorms and snow in high mountain areas are forecast for April 29-30 on most of the territory of the republic. Heavy precipitations are expected in some areas.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 17-22 m / s in some areas.

A drop in air temperature is expected.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural works, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.

In connection with the expected local rain showers in the period from April 29 to May 3, water level will expectedly rise in the rivers of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. Mudflows are possible in mountain and foothill areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/151328/
views: 322
Print
Related
Windstorm leaves residents of Issyk-Kul, Naryn without electricity
Weather alert: Frosts are expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Heavy precipitation expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Snowfall expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Cold snap forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total
Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
28 April, Tuesday
17:32
Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days
17:15
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
17:05
Six Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for violation of home quarantine
16:30
State Penitentiary Service: Sapar Isakov does not want to talk to his lawyer
16:08
Commandant of Bishkek: Crime rate in capital declined by 300 percent