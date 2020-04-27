21:48
Kyrgyzstan receives 5 ventilators and 34 oxygen concentrators

The head of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan Elnura Boronbaeva told that humanitarian aid continues to be received from various foundations, legal entities and individuals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to her, additional 6,300 protective suits, 113,933 disposable face masks, 4,030 respirators, 17 ambulances, 34 oxygen concentrators, 1,172 pairs of goggles, 7 bedside monitors and 5 ventilators have been received.

At least 695 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan, 183 of them are in medical workers.
