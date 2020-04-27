SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev refused to participate in Koi-Tash trial

Condition of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is satisfactory. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The former president is under round-the-clock supervision of doctors.

«Almazbek Atambayev himself wrote a refusal to participate in the trial,» the SCNS said.

Trial of the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 was repeatedly postponed today due to the absence of some lawyers and the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings under a number of articles of the Criminal Code on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. The investigation is completed. Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with mass riots, hooliganism, murder, attempted murder, threat or violence against a government official, attempted seizure of power, illegal arms trafficking and hostage taking.

There are 19 defendants in the case. The former president Almazbek Atambayev is in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS. Ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former deputies Ravshan Dzheenbekov and Meerbek Miskenbaev, ex-employee of the Ninth Service Kanat Sagymbaev, as well as Atambayev’s supporters — Farkhat Baabiev, Kanat Osmonaliev, Kurmanbek uulu Rinat, Marat Shamenov, Rysbek uulu Karypbek and Nooruz Kapar uulu are in the pretrial detention center 1.

The deputies Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova, as well as the official representative of SDPK party, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, are under house arrest.