Mufti of Kyrgyzstan calls to comply with quarantine rules during Ramadan

The month of fasting for the Muslims began today in Kyrgyzstan. Mufti Maksat azhi Toktomushev congratulated the believers on the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

He noted that the believers around the world are fasting in quarantine regime this year.

«This is also the test of the Most High. Let us all pray and ask the God to deliver us from illnesses and troubles. Take the disease seriously. Support each other and be always in peace and harmony. We must protect our health without succumbing to panic, without disseminating false information. Do not harm the other people by ignoring the rules,» the mufti said.

Maksat azhi Toktomushev reminded that it is forbidden to gather for Friday prayers and tarawih prayer during quarantine.

«If you had any intention of organizing iftar, help the families who need food. This month, gratitude for your good deeds will be multiple,» the mufti said.
