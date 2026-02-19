Holy month of Ramadan begins for Muslims worldwide: Address by Muftiyat Head

The holy month of Ramadan has begun today for Muslims around the world. The head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, Abdulaziz Zakirov, addressed compatriots on the occasion of the start of Ramadan.

He congratulated Muslims, the people of Kyrgyzstan, and all humanity on the arrival of the renewed sacred month.

According to the mufti, fasting constantly reminds a Muslim of Almighty Allah and awakens a sense of responsibility before Him. Fasting purifies a person’s inner world, ennobles and humbles them, and encourages kindness, good deeds, and righteous actions, while strengthening piety.

«During fasting, a Muslim protects their eyes from forbidden things, their ears from unlawful things, and their tongue from lies. They guard themselves from forbidden foods, bad deeds, and inappropriate places, recognizing that Allah sees and knows all,» the text notes.

Abdulaziz Zakirov recalled a hadith from the Prophet Muhammad, which states that those who fast during Ramadan with sincere faith and hope for reward from Allah, who stand at night during the fast, and who spend the Night of Power in worship, will have their previous sins forgiven.

The head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims (SDMK) wished those observing Orozo that their fast would be accepted.