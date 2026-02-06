16:15
Orozo in Kyrgyzstan to begin on February 19: SDMK confirms date

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) announced that in 2026 the month of Ramadan (Orozo aiy) will begin on February 19. The first day of fasting falls on this date.

The corresponding decision was made by the Fatwa Committee of the Muftis of the Organization of Turkic States at a meeting held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

According to the SDMK, the first tarawih prayer will be performed in all mosques in the country on the evening of February 18. It will then be recited daily throughout the month of Ramadan.

The muftiyat calls on believers to prepare for the fast in advance and observe established religious norms.
