Muftis of Russia, Central Asia endorse refusal of niqabs and praying in public

At a major international Islamic conference in Astrakhan, prominent muftis from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan made important recommendations for believers, Russian media reported.

In particular, the muftis advised Muslims to refrain from wearing niqabs in crowded public places, government institutions, and at schools. This measure, they noted, is necessary to ensure security and to simplify identification procedures. Participants also emphasized that wearing the niqab is not a historical tradition of their peoples.

The muftis further called on believers to avoid performing prayers (namaz) in inappropriate places and at unsuitable times — such as during work shifts, in public areas, on roads, and similar locations.
