Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan approves amount of sadaqah al-fitr for 2026

The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan has approved the amount of sadaqah al-fitr for 2026. Its press service reported.

This year, the sadaqah al-fitr per person is 1.6 kilograms of wheat (60 soms), raisins (880 soms), flour (90 soms), or 3.2 kilograms of barley (100 soms), and dates (1,200 soms).

The sadaqah al-fitr can be donated in the amount equal to the cost of these products.

The muftiyat noted that food prices are volatile, therefore, it is recommended to calculate the donation amount based on the specified weight of the products.

The holy month of Ramadan in Kyrgyzstan begins on February 19 this year.