10:38
USD 87.45
EUR 103.46
RUB 1.14
English

Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan approves amount of sadaqah al-fitr for 2026

The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan has approved the amount of sadaqah al-fitr for 2026. Its press service reported.

This year, the sadaqah al-fitr per person is 1.6 kilograms of wheat (60 soms), raisins (880 soms), flour (90 soms), or 3.2 kilograms of barley (100 soms), and dates (1,200 soms).

The sadaqah al-fitr can be donated in the amount equal to the cost of these products.

The muftiyat noted that food prices are volatile, therefore, it is recommended to calculate the donation amount based on the specified weight of the products.

The holy month of Ramadan in Kyrgyzstan begins on February 19 this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/362659/
views: 74
Print
Related
Holy month of Ramadan begins for Muslims worldwide: Address by Muftiyat Head
Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan
Orozo in Kyrgyzstan to begin on February 19: SDMK confirms date
Kadyr Tun falls on the night of March 26 to 27 this year — SDMK
Over 100 mosques inspected in Bishkek ahead of fasting month
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir comes to Bishkek
Kadyr Tun falls on April 5-6
Sadyr Japarov visits Central Mosque in Bishkek and holds ooz achar
President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on beginning of holy month of Ramadan
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
19 February, Thursday
10:23
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan approves amount of sadaqah al-fitr for 2026 Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan approves amount of sadaqah al-f...
10:15
Personnel changes at Jalal-Abad Regional Capital Construction Department
10:10
Akzhol Makhmudov to compete at ranking wrestling tournament in Albania
10:02
First freight train launched on China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Tajikistan route
09:54
Jeenbek Kulubaev outlines Kyrgyzstan’s position on EU secondary sanctions
18 February, Wednesday
21:18
Zhenishbek Toktorbaev dismissed as Mayor of Osh city
21:10
Prominent nephrologist and transplant specialist detained in Bishkek