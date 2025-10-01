Mufti of Kyrgyzstan: Attack on woman is equivalent to defying Allah

Mufti of Muslims in Kyrgyzstan, Abduaziz kary Zakirov, appealed to citizens, stressing that attacking women and committing violence against them is tantamount to rising up against the will of the Almighty.

According to him, a woman is the heart of society, the foundation of the family, and a future mother, and her honor and dignity must be sacred to every man.

The head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (muftiyat) recalled the sayings of Prophet Muhammad: «Whoever raises daughters with care and love will enter Paradise» and «Paradise lies at the feet of mothers.»

«Raising a hand against a woman is the same as hitting one’s own mother, and insulting the honor of a girl is the same as insulting one’s own daughter,» he said.

Abduaziz kary Zakirov urged men to remember that true strength lies not in cruelty and violence, but in self-restraint, compassion, and care.

«If we respect women, society will be strong. If we allow violence, it will move toward destruction,» he emphasized, calling on Kyrgyzstanis to protect families, raise sons with a sense of responsibility, and safeguard daughters.

The Mufti’s statement follows a recent tragedy in Kyrgyzstan: on September 27, a 17-year-old girl from Karakol went missing. Her body was later found near the village of Zhel-Aryk. She had been raped and strangled. The suspect, a previously convicted man, 41, was detained in Bishkek.