Ministry of Emergencies strengthens riverbanks in south due to flood threat

There is a flood threat in the south of Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Askarov told at a briefing.

According to him, water level in the rivers is rising in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions.

«In addition, since Kyrgyzstan is a mountainous country, there is a threat of mudflows. We are monitoring the situation. Outreach is currently underway among residents living in hazardous areas. Banks of 300 rivers are strengthened and riverbeds are cleaned according to plan,» Zamirbek Askarov said.
