MES of Kyrgyzstan, Global Green Growth Institute discuss flood, drought response

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Mazaripov and Director General of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Sang-Hyup Kim discussed the implementation of innovative intelligent methods for combating floods and drought in Central Asia.

According to the press service of the ministry, the parties also discussed cooperation in promoting sustainable development and green growth in the Kyrgyz Republic, and touched upon key areas of cooperation in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation, in particular in the context of preparing the GGGI Country Planning Framework (CPF) for 2026–2030.

Sang-Hyup Kim emphasized the importance of continuing joint work on existing projects and initiatives, and outlined prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of climate resilience and disaster risk prevention.

The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic.
